Driver hospitalized after vehicle slams into hydro pole, sparks fire near Rogers Centre

A man has been taken to the hospital after a single‑vehicle crash near Rees Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Thursday morning that brought down a hydro pole.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:25 a.m. after a vehicle struck a guardrail and then crashed into a hydro pole, triggering a small fire. Toronto paramedics said they transported the male driver to the hospital in stable condition.

Toronto police confirmed the pole was knocked down in the collision, leaving debris and live wires blocking the roadway. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and secured the scene while hydro workers were notified.

As of late morning, westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed for cleanup and repairs. Police have not provided an estimated reopening time, though motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control and crash.