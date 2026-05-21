Toronto concertgoers will once again be able to ride the TTC home for free after shows at Rogers Stadium, thanks to a renewed partnership between the transit agency and Live Nation Canada.

The program, returning for its second year, allows fans to board the TTC at Downsview Park, Sheppard West, or Wilson stations on Line 1 Yonge–University after concerts at no cost.

Riders need to show their event ticket to TTC staff to access their complimentary trip.

“With thousands of music lovers expected to visit Rogers Stadium for this year’s concert season, taking transit is the best way to get around,” said Mayor Olivia Chow, calling the partnership an accessible and reliable option for fans heading home.

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers said the initiative aligns with the city’s growing transit network, noting that three accessible Line 1 stations sit within walking distance of the venue, while the new Lines 5 and 6 expand connections across Toronto.

The 2026 Rogers Stadium concert season begins this weekend with the first of five Bruno Mars shows on Saturday, followed by Luke Combs on June 5 and June 6, and Mumford and Sons on June 13.

TTC expecting heavy crowds — and boosting service

Last year, an estimated 25,000 people used the TTC each night to travel to and from Rogers Stadium concerts, according to TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali.

“We know that taking transit reduces congestion and provides fans with a faster alternative than driving,” Lali said. “This free ride partnership makes it even easier for everyone to choose the TTC to get them home.”

To support the surge in ridership, the TTC will run additional service on both Line 1 and Line 2 Bloor–Danforth on concert nights. Extra buses will also be deployed on 84 Sheppard West, 96 Wilson and 106 Sentinel.

Additional TTC staff will be stationed at Downsview Park, Sheppard West, and Wilson stations to help with wayfinding and crowd management.