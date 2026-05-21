No train service on parts of Lakeshore West, Barrie GO lines this weekend

GO Train service on Lakeshore West and the Barrie GO lines will be down this weekend due to planned construction.

It comes the same weekend as the first concert series of the year at Rogers Stadium featuring Bruno Mars and Doors Open Toronto.

Construction of the Lakeshore West line is a part of the GO Expansion with work continuing at Long Branch GO and on the Burloak Drive underpass.

Service will run between Niagara Falls and Aldershot. Buses will then travel between Aldershot and Bramalea GO where riders can then connect to Union using the Kitchener GO Line. The buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson Go Stations.

There will be additional trains added to the Kitchener line to accommodate the increased ridership.

Those headed to Rogers Stadium can take GO bus 30 or 47 from Bramalea to the Highway 407 Bus Terminal. You can then take the TTC Line 1 to Downsview Park.

You can find more details and alternate routes here.

Meanwhile, on the Barrie GO line, buses will reaplce trains at all stations except between Downsview Park Go and Union Station.

The buses will run between Allandale Waterfront GO and the Highway 407 Bus Terminal where riders can then hop on the TTC to continue on to Union Station.

Construction on the Barrie Line to support the future addition of a second track with key areas along the corridor being expanded. There are also station upgrades happening at Maple, King City, and Aurora GO stations.

You can find more details and alternate routes here.