Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. exits vs. Pirates after being hit by pitch

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a run-scoring single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet

Posted May 24, 2026 2:40 pm.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the Toronto Blue Jays‘ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on the elbow.

Guerrero was hit on the inside of his right elbow by a 92.1 m.p.h. sinker by Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller and immediately removed himself from the game, walking past manager John Schneider and team trainers to the clubhouse.

The 27-year-old slugger had walked in both of his previous at-bats in the game, and was thrown only two pitches in the zone, with most others missing badly.

Guerrero came around from second to score the Blue Jays’ only run on an Ernie Clement single in the fourth.

The all-star first baseman has struggled this season, hitting only three home runs and posting a .758 OPS that’s well below his career mark of .856. He reached base for a fourth consecutive game on Sunday, but has still lacked his trademark extra-base power, recording four singles and five walks over that span.

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