Anand says Israel’s ‘mistreatment’ of Canadians in flotilla violated UN treaty

OTTAWA — Israel’s mistreatment of Canadians participating in a flotilla trying to reach Gaza violated the Vienna Convention, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Monday.

In a social media post, Anand said she spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar about the issue on Monday morning.

“I raised that denying Canadian citizens access to consular services while they were detained violates the Vienna Convention and must never happen again,” she said. “Canada is providing Israeli authorities with evidence of this mistreatment. We have asked for and expect an independent investigation and those responsible to be held to account.”

Twelve Canadians were among 420 people on 41 boats intercepted by Israel on May 18 and 19 as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza in the midst of Israeli restrictions.

The activists were detained and Anand said last week she had heard from her officials in Turkey about “appalling abuse” suffered by those onboard.

In his own social media message posted several hours before Anand’s, Sa’ar referred to the flotilla participants as anti-Israel extremists at the service of Hamas.

“Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Mark Carney also spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog Monday. A news release from the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney reiterated that the “appalling” treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla was unacceptable, and he called for an independent investigation.

The release said he also condemned comments made by Israel’s Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and emphasized that the protection of all civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld.

Last week, Ben-Gvir sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting activists from the flotilla who were detained by his police force.

In one clip, Ben-Gvir was seen waving a large Israeli flag over hunched-over detainees whose hands appeared to be bound. In another, he taunted a kneeling detainee whose wrists were zip-tied, yelling “Am Yisrael Chai” at him — Hebrew for “The nation of Israel lives.” In another, the detainees could be seen — foreheads to the floor of an outdoor pen — as the Israeli national anthem played as armed guards encircled them.

Canada joined several other countries, including France, Italy and the Netherlands in condemning Ben-Gvir’s actions and summoning ambassadors. Anand told reporters last week her officials had summoned Iddo Moed, the Israeli ambassador in Canada. On Saturday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the ambassador had met with officials, who condemned the mistreatment of civilians and demanded that those responsible for this egregious abuse be held responsible.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy said last week Moed would not comment on the matter.

Sa’ar said he raised the spike in antisemitic incidents, including violent crimes, in Canada, an issue Israel has been raising with the Carney government for months. Anand acknowledged what she called a “deplorable rise in antisemitism” in Canada, and the steps Canada has taken to combat it.

The Prime Minister’s Office Carney and Herzog also discussed Canada’s support for Israel’s security and its right to self defence in accordance with international law.

“In doing so, he stressed the imperative of protecting civilians and the civilian and energy infrastructure,” said the news release.

It said the leaders also spoke about the conflict in the Middle East and that Carney underlined the need for de-escalation in the region and the need to preserve stability in critical maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz.

“He raised the crisis in Gaza, stating that the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic, and he called for the restoration of immediate and unimpeded access to aid,” said the news release.

“The Prime Minister underscored Canada’s unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution — an independent, viable and sovereign State of Palestine living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.”

Aid groups say Israel has blocked assistance from reaching Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis has erupted following the extended war launched by Israel after the Hamas attack in October 2023.

The Israeli Defense Force denies blocking aid, insisting it has only blocked assistance from organizations which refused to provide security information about their workers and partnerships. The IDF, in a statement on its website, said aid is entering Gaza at the highest rate since the latest war began, and accused Hamas of infiltrating some aid organizations.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions against several European activists aboard the flotilla, which U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called “pro-terror.” Last year, Israeli authorities blocked a similar attempt involving some 500 activists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

—With files from Alessia Passafiume, Sharif Hassan in Toronto, Nono Shen in Vancouver and The Associated Press

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press



