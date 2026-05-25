How the latest Ebola outbreak could affect you

FILE - This undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an Ebola virus virion. (Frederick Murphy/CDC via AP, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 25, 2026 8:48 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 8:49 am.

An Ebola outbreak spreading rapidly through the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa poses a “very high” risk to the country, according to World Health Organization officials — with both cases and deaths in the hundreds. As officials try to contain the disease, their job has been made harder by deep cuts to international aid across the globe– and especially from the United States.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Sana Bég, executive director of Doctors Without Borders Canada, on the outbreak, what can be done to help, and how it could affect us here in Canada.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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