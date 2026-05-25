How the latest Ebola outbreak could affect you

An Ebola outbreak spreading rapidly through the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa poses a “very high” risk to the country, according to World Health Organization officials — with both cases and deaths in the hundreds. As officials try to contain the disease, their job has been made harder by deep cuts to international aid across the globe– and especially from the United States.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Sana Bég, executive director of Doctors Without Borders Canada, on the outbreak, what can be done to help, and how it could affect us here in Canada.

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