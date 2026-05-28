Man wanted for alleged assault, break and enter in Township of King

Kenion Tapsie, 31, of no fixed address is now wanted on several charges by York Regional Police. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 28, 2026 11:25 am.

Police in York Region are searching for a man wanted in connection with a break and enter and assault in the Township of King.

Officers were called to a house in the Keele Street and Davis Drive area around 10:45 p.m. last Saturday for reports of a break and enter.

The suspect allegedly went to the home, assaulted two victims and fled prior to police arrival.

The next day, the suspect returned to the same address and allegedly committed a break and enter before fleeing.

Kenion Tapsie, 31, of no fixed address, is now wanted on several charges, including two counts of assault, two counts of break and enter and five counts of breach of probation.

At the time of the alleged incident, Tapsie was on probation and also wanted by police in York Region and Kawaratha Lakes Police Service.

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