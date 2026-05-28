Report: Maple Leafs to interview Jay Woodcroft for head coach

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft speaks at a media availability in Edmonton, Monday, May 23, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS).

By Sportsnet

Posted May 28, 2026 5:05 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 5:13 am.

A name has finally emerged in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ coaching search.

Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will interview with the Maple Leafs this week, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on Wednesday.

Woodcroft, 49, also interviewed with the Los Angeles Kings last week and is “one of the front runners” for the Maple Leafs gig, per Seravalli.

The ex-Oilers boss, a Toronto native, spent two-plus seasons in Edmonton before he was fired 13 games into the 2023-24 campaign. He had a 79-41-13 record in that span and won three playoff series.

Woodcroft was an assistant on Joel Quenneville’s Anaheim Ducks staff this season, helping guide the young team to the second round of the playoffs.

Toronto’s coaching search includes as many as 20 interviewees with varied experience, per Seravalli, with conversations at this stage occurring over Zoom.

The team will meet at the combine in Buffalo next week before regrouping on the coaching search with potential in-person interviews after.

The Maple Leafs fired head coach Craig Berube earlier this month. The Oilers, Kings and Vancouver Canucks are also in the coaching market.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search for missing man after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach paused due to darkness

A search for a man missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach has concluded for the night due to darkness, Toronto police say. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday...

5h ago

West-end shed fire caused by lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes: Fire chief

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has long been warning the public about fire risks from lithium-ion batteries, and on Wednesday, he tallied more evidence in his crusade for increased regulations after a shed...

7h ago

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

19m ago

Two boys taken to hospital after altercation in Mississauga

Two boys have been taken to hospital after an altercation between the two of them in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday....

5h ago

Top Stories

Search for missing man after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach paused due to darkness

A search for a man missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach has concluded for the night due to darkness, Toronto police say. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday...

5h ago

West-end shed fire caused by lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes: Fire chief

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has long been warning the public about fire risks from lithium-ion batteries, and on Wednesday, he tallied more evidence in his crusade for increased regulations after a shed...

7h ago

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

19m ago

Two boys taken to hospital after altercation in Mississauga

Two boys have been taken to hospital after an altercation between the two of them in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Quiet, sunny and seasonal all week long

The sunny and seasonal weather will continue all week long and into the month of June. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:42
Violent home invasion in Mississauga leaves two injured, suspects on the run

Peel Regional Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

17h ago

0:20
Here's how much gas prices are set to drop on Thursday

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area will see another round of relief at the pumps on Thursday.

18h ago

2:21
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

13h ago

0:50
Potential meteor reported flashing across sky in Southern Ontario

Some residents in Southern Ontario reported seeing potential meteor sightings, lighting up the sky in the region early Wednesday morning.

15h ago

More Videos