Report: Maple Leafs to interview Jay Woodcroft for head coach

A name has finally emerged in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ coaching search.

Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will interview with the Maple Leafs this week, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on Wednesday.

Woodcroft, 49, also interviewed with the Los Angeles Kings last week and is “one of the front runners” for the Maple Leafs gig, per Seravalli.

The ex-Oilers boss, a Toronto native, spent two-plus seasons in Edmonton before he was fired 13 games into the 2023-24 campaign. He had a 79-41-13 record in that span and won three playoff series.

Woodcroft was an assistant on Joel Quenneville’s Anaheim Ducks staff this season, helping guide the young team to the second round of the playoffs.

Toronto’s coaching search includes as many as 20 interviewees with varied experience, per Seravalli, with conversations at this stage occurring over Zoom.

The team will meet at the combine in Buffalo next week before regrouping on the coaching search with potential in-person interviews after.

The Maple Leafs fired head coach Craig Berube earlier this month. The Oilers, Kings and Vancouver Canucks are also in the coaching market.