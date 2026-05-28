York Regional Police (YRP) say three Toronto men are facing charges after investigators uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap an individual in Markham, a plot that began with a tracking device secretly attached to a vehicle.

The investigation began on May 21, when officers were called to the area of Masseyfield Gate and Steeles Avenue for a suspicious incident.

Police say a suspect had affixed a tracking device to a parked vehicle and that someone associated with the vehicle was believed to be the intended victim of a kidnapping. Detectives launched an investigation and identified a suspect vehicle connected to the incident.

On May 22, investigators spotted the same suspect vehicle returning to the plaza. Officers contained the vehicle before two suspects fled on foot. After a brief chase, both were arrested.

Police say they seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl and Canadian currency during the arrests.

3rd suspect arrested days later

Through continued investigation, detectives identified a third suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. All three men are from Toronto.

Donaldson Smith, 30, of Toronto, is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, criminal harassment, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Tenzin Tsegyal, 25, of Toronto, is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, criminal harassment, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Yeshi Tendar, 25, of Toronto, is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and criminal harassment.

Police have not said whether the intended kidnapping was financially motivated, connected to organized crime or targeted for another reason.

Detectives continue to review evidence and are urging anyone with information to come forward.