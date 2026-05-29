Angel burial monument stolen from Burlington cemetery

Halton police are investigating after a burial monument was stolen from a Burlington cemetery sometime in mid-May.

Investigators say the monument was reported stolen on Tuesday from the Lowville United Church Cemetery on Britannia Road.

It was believed to have been taken at some point between May 16 and May 22.

It’s described as a large angel standing four-and-a-half feet tall, made of cast resin and weighing around 100 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen the angel or has information relating to its disappearance is asked to contact the police.