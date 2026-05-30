Man, 30, dead after falling from a clifftop north of Toronto

A 30-year-old Ontario man is dead after falling from a clifftop in the Osprey Heights area of Clearview Township, north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were dispatched to the west end of Osprey Heights Road, near Collingwood, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, following reports that someone had fallen a significant distance from a cliff edge.

Police say efforts were made to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of the fall, but note there is no evidence of foul play.

They are also reminding the public to exercise caution when exploring the outdoors, especially around cliffs, steep terrain and areas of uneven footing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Huronia West detachment of the OPP.