Woman, 78, killed in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga

A 78-year-old North York woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Mississauga Road just after 8 p.m.

The woman was one of two females taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries

The portion of the highway was closed for almost eight hours for the investigation before being reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday.