Advocates call on Ottawa to limit nicotine use among youth, demand stricter measures

A person exhales a cloud of vapour in a photo illustration made in the Financial District of Toronto, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2026 1:17 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2026 1:39 pm.

OTTAWA — Several health organizations are urging the federal government to bring down nicotine use among Canadians to less than five per cent of the population by 2045, as vaping among youth rises.

Les Hagen, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, says nicotine use has grown exponentially among Canadians aged 25 and under, which he says is a “huge concern.”

Hagen says several published systematic reviews have shown that vaping creates a nicotine pathway in the brain, which makes youth more susceptible to starting smoking cigarettes.

The consensus to reduce nicotine consumption came from a two-day roundtable on reducing tobacco and nicotine use in Canada held ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Sunday.

Hagen says five million fewer Canadians are consuming tobacco today, compared to the levels 26 years ago, which he says is extremely good news.

He demanded stricter measures against vaping products, such as flavour restrictions, more health warnings on packaging and a ban on online sales to help meet the 2045 targets.

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