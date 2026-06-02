Federal government’s new AI strategy will emphasize trust, minister says

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2026 12:46 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 3:16 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government’s new artificial intelligence strategy will look to build trust in AI, Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said Tuesday just days before he is expected to finally make the plan public.

“It’ll be lots on trust, lots on empowering workers, lots on building Canada. You’ll see the details later this week,” Solomon told reporters.

The long-awaited AI strategy is set to be released this week. Ottawa has previously said it will include new privacy and online safety laws.

Solomon said trust is “absolutely vital” and upcoming legislation on online harms and privacy will be an important element in building that trust.

He is taking point on a new bill to update Canada’s private sector privacy legislation, while Culture Minister Marc Miller is in charge of a new online harms bill. Solomon told reporters he is working with Miller and Justice Minister Sean Fraser.

“We will have… comprehensive legislation that will make sure that we’re protecting children first and foremost… Canadians’ privacy and Canadians’ data,” he said.

Solomon said that legislation is “a really important element of building the trust for the AI strategy and for other things.”

It’s not clear when the government will introduce those bills, though it’s expected to be after the AI strategy is unveiled.

Other elements in the strategy include sovereign compute infrastructure, support for Canadian AI companies and international co-ordination. The strategy is also expected to provide AI training and education for Canadians. Solomon has said it also will consider the technology’s impacts on the labour market.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu was asked Tuesday about the AI strategy and how to guard against job losses.

“My job is to make sure that Canadians are prepared for any technological changes, any economic changes, by ensuring that what we offer to…. employees, as well as to affected employees, supports them in these transitions,” Hajdu said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

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