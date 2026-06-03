Groups call on Ottawa to reverse course on environmental policy

People participate in a climate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2026 10:24 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 11:16 am.

OTTAWA — Some of Canada’s largest environmental groups are on Parliament Hill today urging Ottawa to reverse course on what they’re calling rollbacks of environmental policy.

Representatives of 14 groups say Ottawa has gone too far in undermining environmental and climate policy.

Ottawa released two discussion papers last month which proposed, among other things, approving projects before they’re reviewed and exempting certain projects from laws meant to protect species at risk.

The discussion papers are undergoing a 30-day consultation and environmental groups are set to meet with the Prime Minister’s Office and Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin later today.

The groups warn proceeding with some of the proposed changes could put some species of whales at risk of extinction.

Speaking to The Canadian Press on his way into his weekly Liberal caucus meeting this morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the government is not throwing away environmental protections and cited its new nature strategy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

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