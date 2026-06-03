Mary Simon says serving as Governor General was the ‘honour of a lifetime’

OTTAWA — Outgoing Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says it was the “honour of a lifetime” to serve in the post for the past five years.

Simon made the comments at a send-off ceremony today in Ottawa, days before her term officially concludes.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is grateful for her service and efforts to further Indigenous reconciliation.

Carney says Canada is walking the “long road of reconciliation” and forging a renewed relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Crown thanks in part to Simon’s efforts.

The prime minister announced in May that retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour would succeed Simon as Canada’s next governor general.

Arbour will take her place in a formal ceremony on June 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press