1 injured in 2-alarm overnight apartment fire near Fort York

Toronto Fire Services says crews were called to a residential building near Bastion Street and Fort York Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 9, 2026 5:31 am.

A two‑alarm fire in Toronto’s Fort York neighbourhood sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Services says crews were called to a residential building near Bastion Street and Fort York Boulevard just before 2 a.m., arriving to find smoke drifting through a hallway on one of the building’s upper levels.

Firefighters traced the source to a single unit where thick smoke was pushing into the corridor. Paramedics confirmed one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Toronto Fire says the injured individual lived in the affected unit.

Firefighters were able to enter quickly and extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring apartments.

Toronto Fire says it is too early to determine the cause of the blaze. Investigators are expected to examine the unit later Tuesday.

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