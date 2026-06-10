Reports of ‘concerning coyote behaviour’ in Markham prompts another PSA from police

In a public safety broadcast, officers warned residents, pedestrians, and pet owners to remain vigilant, particularly during early morning and evening hours when coyotes are most active. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 10, 2026 9:49 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 9:52 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging residents in Markham to take extra precautions after three reports of concerning coyote behaviour in parks within a 24‑hour period — including an incident in which a child was scratched on a playground.

Authorities specified the location as near McCowan Road and 16th Avenue. Police say the child was not seriously hurt.

In a public safety broadcast on Wednesday, officers warned residents, pedestrians, and pet owners to remain vigilant, particularly during early morning and evening hours when coyotes are most active.

The warning follows multiple reports of coyotes lingering near people, approaching playgrounds, and showing behaviour police describe as “concerning.” Last month, two children, including a four-year-old boy, were bitten by coyotes in separate incidents in Markham. A 16-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries on May 21, while the boy was treated for serious injuries at a trauma centre after being bitten by a coyote on May 24.

Police say anyone who sees a coyote acting aggressively, lingering near people, or appearing sick or injured should call them immediately.

“If you see a coyote: Do not approach or feed it, keep pets on a leash, do not run, make yourself appear large and loud [and] stay back and do not stop to take photos,” wrote YRP on X.

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