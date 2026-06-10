Newmarket massage therapist facing sexual assault charges

Augusto Oliviera Cunha is charged with two counts of sexual assault. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 10, 2026 11:57 am.

York Regional Police have charged a registered massage therapist from Newmarket with sexual assault related to investigations in Aurora and Newmarket.

The charges stem from two incidents that occurred in April.

Police say the victim went to a wellness clinic in the area of Yonge Street and Edward Street in Aurora for a massage appointment on April 8. During the massage, the suspect allegedly began touching the victim “for a sexual purpose.”

The next day, Augusto Oliveira Cunha, 52, from Newmarket, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say a second victim came forward on May 21 and reported being sexually assaulted by the same suspect at the same clinic when they went for a massage appointment on April 4.

Cunha was charged with a second count of sexual assault on June 4.

Investigators say he has been employed at several wellness clinics in Aurora and Newmarket, and have released his photo as they believe there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

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