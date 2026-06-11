 Drones redefine the Ukraine-Russia war

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops marched across the Ukrainian border — the beginning of an invasion experts had been warning of for some time. It was believed the embattled nation would fall within months. But four years later, Ukrainians continue to defy the odds. One of their key weapons: drones, which they use as devastating weapons of modern warfare. And while a fifth of the nation remains under Russian occupation, the Russian army hasn’t managed to advance any further. It’s become a stalemate, a war attrition — but that might be a good thing for Ukraine.

Today on The Big Story podcast, host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Dominique Arel, chair of Ukrainian studies at the University of Ottawa, about Ukraine’s attacks on Russian logistics, and whether or not the country might be able to force Putin into a peace deal.

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