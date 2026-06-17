York Regional Police (YRP) have charged three Toronto youths and young adults after a masked trio showed up at a Markham home last week in what investigators now say was part of an ongoing extortion scheme tied to a potential kidnapping plot.

Officers were called on June 13 to the area of Prince William Drive and Swansea Road after a resident reported three suspicious males outside the home. Police say the suspects — all masked — demanded to speak with the victim.

When officers arrived, they found the trio still standing in front of the residence. All three were arrested at the scene, and one was allegedly carrying a replica firearm.

Through further investigation, detectives determined the confrontation was connected to an active extortion case and that an individual was being targeted for a kidnapping.

Police say Jerimyah Brown‑Watson, 19, of Toronto, has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 17‑year‑old male and a 16‑year‑old male, both from Toronto, are also charged in connection with the incident. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Police say three additional suspects are not being sought at this time, but the broader extortion investigation remains active. Detectives are continuing to examine evidence, interview witnesses and determine whether the suspects are linked to other incidents.