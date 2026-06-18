Secretary of state Sahota says ‘foreign entity’ hired people to shoot at synagogues

Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) Ruby Sahota rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2026 3:11 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2026 3:22 pm.

OTTAWA — Ruby Sahota, the secretary of state for combatting crime, told the House of Commons this week that people who fired shots recently at synagogues were hired and paid by a “foreign entity.”

She suggested the shooters were recruited online and said that if authorities had been able to find them sooner, there would have been fewer victims.

Sahota made the comments Wednesday in response to a question about the government’s “lawful access” bill, which is intended to help police and spies navigate the online world.

Sahota said victims and police chiefs were asking why it has taken so long for the bill to get through the legislative process.

Sahota’s office did not immediately respond to a question about her remarks.

Police are investigating several shootings across the Greater Toronto Area allegedly linked to criminal-for-hire networks.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officials

OTTAWA — A Canadian was shot and killed at a South African wilderness park on Wednesday in what authorities said appears to be an accident. The South African Police Service said a 69-year-old Canadian...

2m ago

Boy airlifted to trauma centre after being hit by falling tree near Oshawa school

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson says emergency crews immediately began life‑saving measures, and the youth regained consciousness.

20m ago

City of Toronto ferries to Wards Island temporarily suspended due to obstruction at docks

If you're looking to get some beach time on Wards Island today, you might need to find your own way there as the City of Toronto has temporarily suspended ferry service to the island. A service alert...

12m ago

Some GTA schools to look different next year amid cuts, changes to classes

While summer vacation is on the horizon for thousands of GTA students, their classrooms may look a bit different next year amid staff cuts and changes to how classes are delivered at multiple school boards. "I've...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officials

OTTAWA — A Canadian was shot and killed at a South African wilderness park on Wednesday in what authorities said appears to be an accident. The South African Police Service said a 69-year-old Canadian...

2m ago

Boy airlifted to trauma centre after being hit by falling tree near Oshawa school

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson says emergency crews immediately began life‑saving measures, and the youth regained consciousness.

20m ago

City of Toronto ferries to Wards Island temporarily suspended due to obstruction at docks

If you're looking to get some beach time on Wards Island today, you might need to find your own way there as the City of Toronto has temporarily suspended ferry service to the island. A service alert...

12m ago

Some GTA schools to look different next year amid cuts, changes to classes

While summer vacation is on the horizon for thousands of GTA students, their classrooms may look a bit different next year amid staff cuts and changes to how classes are delivered at multiple school boards. "I've...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:24
Rain tapers off, wall-to-wall sunshine over the weekend

The heavy rain will taper off by Friday, but it will continue to be windy. The weekend ahead will be sunny and Father's Day is shaping up to be a beautiful, clear day. Jessie Uppal has more.

3h ago

2:28
Strong storms overnight with heavy rains

A wet and windy start to Thursday but the active weather diminishes throughout the day.

15h ago

3:00
Noise concerns return over concerts at Rogers Stadium

After Tuesday's concert neighbours are once again saying they can hear and feel the sound kilometres away. David Zura explains.

20h ago

3:28
Bonnie Crombie eyes possible return with run for Mississauga mayor

Crombie held the office for a decade before stepping down to become leader of the Ontario Liberal party. She resigned from that position after losing in the 2025 provincial election. Mark McAllister has more on what the future may hold.

21h ago

3:59
Rain and storm risk for World Cup match Wednesday

Bring your rain gear to Toronto Stadium tonight as the rain is expected to start right around the 7 p.m. kickoff. Michelle Mackey has your match forecast.

June 17, 2026 10:46 am EST EST

More Videos