Man, 70, pleads guilty in fatal crash at Richmond Hill daycare

Police and fire crews work to remove a vehicle from First Roots Early Education Academy after it was driven through the daycare's window in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2026 1:26 pm.

A 70-year-old man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges after an SUV he was driving crashed into a daycare north of Toronto last year, killing a toddler and injuring other children and staff members.

Vinay Kumar Gupta pleaded guilty in a Newmarket, Ont. court this morning to one count of dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. 

Gupta was arrested at the scene in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sept. 10, 2025 and later released on bail. 

Court heard in an agreed statement of facts that Gupta arrived at the First Roots Early Education Academy parking lot with his wife in a gray SUV just before 3 p.m. that day to pick up his two grandchildren.

The statement says Gupta was attempting to park when his vehicle continued moving up the raised concrete sidewalk and through the exterior window, crashing into the building and striking multiple children and daycare staff before coming to a stop.

The boy who died was just 1 1/2 years old and other children were injured, including one who had life-altering injuries and another who had broken bones and head injuries. Three adult staff members at the daycare were also hurt.

A sentencing hearing for Gupta is scheduled on Dec. 8.

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