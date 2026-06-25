2‑vehicle crash closes southbound Renforth Drive, delays reported in Etobicoke

A two‑vehicle collision in Etobicoke late Thursday morning has shut down a stretch of Renforth Drive and is causing significant traffic delays, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road around 10:17 a.m. for reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Police said airbags deployed on at least one of the vehicles.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene, though the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Southbound Renforth Drive is currently closed, and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, and officers remain on scene as the investigation continues.