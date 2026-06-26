Toronto police to have signficant presence during Canada Day celebrations

Enjoy the holiday, respect the community, follow the rules, and look out for one another. That’s the message from Toronto police ahead of the Canada Day holiday next week.

In a press conference Friday, Supt. Dave Correia outlined their preparations for the upcoming celebrations at Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach.

The City of Toronto will be putting on their annual Canada Day fireworks and they expected large crowds throughout the day and night along the Toronto’s waterfront.

“The public can expect to see a significant police presence in the area, including officers on foot, bicycles, ATVs, and horseback,” said Correia. “We will be monitoring crowd dynamics, their activities, keeping emergency routes clear, and responding quickly to any issues that may arise.”

Correia also reminds residents that personal fireworks are not permitted on beaches or in the parks. Alcohol is not allowed on the beaches, and bonfires are required with a city permit only. Drones are also prohibited.

“Bylaw officers will also be on site throughout the day and evening,” he shared. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but we also wanna be clear, unsafe or unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police also encouraged people headed to the waterfront to plan ahead and use public transit where possible.