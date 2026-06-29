breaking

Two boys, 7 and 12, found dead in murder-suicide investigation

Two boys were found dead in a home in the south community of Leitrim on June 29, 2026. (CityNews)

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted June 29, 2026 2:19 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 4:03 pm.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier press release by police incorrectly indicated one of the boys was 10. This article has been updated with the proper age.

Ottawa police conducted a wellness check and found two young boys dead in the Leitrim community.

Around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, emergency responders found two boys, aged 7 and 12, inside a home on Mandevilla Crescent. Next of kin notifications are being made, and the names of the children are not being released at this time, Ottawa police say.

The “complex investigation” is ongoing as officers say that the force is working with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on “related aspects of the case.”

On Monday around 5:30 a.m. officials were called to Highway 416 at Rideau River Road, for a vehicle fire. The carpool lot in Kemptville was closed for the investigation.

Ottawa police say that the children’s father was located in the vehicle dead.

OPP in Iroquois, Ont., a community along the Seaway, are also “holding” a scene of a business fire for Ottawa police.

“Investigators continue to assess the connections between these incidents and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” officials said.

Map showcasing the approximate scenes of an investigation that is being held for Ottawa police and where the two children were found dead. (Google Maps)
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayoral candidate Bradford says he'll rename and clean up 'dirty, unsafe' Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says he'll rename Sankofa Square "Toronto Square" -- and clean it up -- if he's elected in October. Calling Sankofa Square at Yonge and Dundas streets "dirty...

51m ago

Ministry of Labour investigating chemical spill at laundry service facility in Mississauga

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a chemical spill at a linen and laundry service facility in Mississauga on Monday. Police and emergency services were called to 6580 Northwest Drive near...

1h ago

New digital licensing system for hunting, fishing in Ontario coming next year

The Province of Ontario is launching a new digital licensing system early next year for hunters and anglers to manage licences and tags. The platform, called FishHuntON, is aimed at making licensing...

3h ago

Person critically injured after T-bone collision in King Township

York Regional Police officers say they were called to the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

16m ago

Top Stories

Mayoral candidate Bradford says he'll rename and clean up 'dirty, unsafe' Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says he'll rename Sankofa Square "Toronto Square" -- and clean it up -- if he's elected in October. Calling Sankofa Square at Yonge and Dundas streets "dirty...

51m ago

Ministry of Labour investigating chemical spill at laundry service facility in Mississauga

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a chemical spill at a linen and laundry service facility in Mississauga on Monday. Police and emergency services were called to 6580 Northwest Drive near...

1h ago

New digital licensing system for hunting, fishing in Ontario coming next year

The Province of Ontario is launching a new digital licensing system early next year for hunters and anglers to manage licences and tags. The platform, called FishHuntON, is aimed at making licensing...

3h ago

Person critically injured after T-bone collision in King Township

York Regional Police officers say they were called to the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

16m ago

Most Watched Today

5:21
Hot and humid days ahead with heat warnings, showers ahead

The GTA is in for a hot and humid week with heat warnings and forecasted showers this week.

1h ago

2:24
Construction of new playground for kids with special needs abruptly halted

Parents of children who attend a Toronto school for those with special needs reached out to Speakers Corner after construction on a playground they raised money to build was abruptly halted. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

1:47
Toronto Pride parade returns to city streets

One of the largest pride events in the world has returned to the city. David Zura takes a look and speaks with organizers as well as those attending.

20h ago

1:23
Canada advances to round of 16 at FIFA World Cup

Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of injury time to vault Canada into the next round after defeating South Africa 1-0 in a World Cup knockout stage game on Sunday.

21h ago

0:43
Prolonged stretch of hot, sunny weather begins

A warm front moves in this week, bringing with it temperatures in the low 30s and humidex values into the 40s.

21h ago

More Videos