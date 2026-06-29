EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier press release by police incorrectly indicated one of the boys was 10. This article has been updated with the proper age.

Ottawa police conducted a wellness check and found two young boys dead in the Leitrim community.

Around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, emergency responders found two boys, aged 7 and 12, inside a home on Mandevilla Crescent. Next of kin notifications are being made, and the names of the children are not being released at this time, Ottawa police say.

The “complex investigation” is ongoing as officers say that the force is working with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on “related aspects of the case.”

On Monday around 5:30 a.m. officials were called to Highway 416 at Rideau River Road, for a vehicle fire. The carpool lot in Kemptville was closed for the investigation.

Ottawa police say that the children’s father was located in the vehicle dead.

OPP in Iroquois, Ont., a community along the Seaway, are also “holding” a scene of a business fire for Ottawa police.

“Investigators continue to assess the connections between these incidents and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” officials said.

Map showcasing the approximate scenes of an investigation that is being held for Ottawa police and where the two children were found dead. (Google Maps)