CIBC agrees to settle NSF fee class-action case, will pay $10 million

TORONTO — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has agreed to pay $10 million in a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit regarding non-sufficient funds fees.

The case took issue with CIBC’s practice of charging NSF fees on re-presented pre-authorized debit transactions between Sept. 21, 2020 and May 31, 2024.

CIBC does not admit any liability in the proposed settlement reached on June 24 that came together with the help of a mediator.

A court hearing to approve the settlement announced by the bank and law firm Koskie Minsky LLP will be held on Oct. 19.

If the settlement is approved, CIBC will directly deposit funds into the bank accounts of eligible class members.

The class action was certified by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

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The Canadian Press