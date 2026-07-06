Multi-sports star has baseball aspirations… but high school comes first!

Carter Rivers had an epic finish to Grade 8, including a win in the 100m to become the fastest kid in York Region (YREAA) while landing on the Baythorn Public School honour roll.

However, he says his best sport is baseball with post-secondary aspirations as he gets ready for high school in the fall.

Carter Rivers

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Carter? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!