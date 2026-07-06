Multi-sports star has baseball aspirations… but high school comes first!

Carter in the midst of his track success - finishing Grade 8 at the fastest kid in York Region. He says his long-term aspirations are in baseball, a shortstop who plays like Bobby Witt Jr

By Simon Bennett

Posted July 6, 2026 6:50 am.

Carter Rivers had an epic finish to Grade 8, including a win in the 100m to become the fastest kid in York Region (YREAA) while landing on the Baythorn Public School honour roll.

However, he says his best sport is baseball with post-secondary aspirations as he gets ready for high school in the fall.

Carter Rivers

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Carter? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in Brampton shooting, 2 suspects sought

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area...

8h ago

Canadians with mental illness who saw MAID as an option feel abandoned: 'They've left me with nothing'

TORONTO — Betrayed. Dehumanized. Devastated.  These are the words some Canadians use to describe how they feel about a special government committee recommending not to expand medical assistance in...

1m ago

Ajax MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

There is one less candidate in the running for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party after MPP Rob Cerjanec announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign. In a social media post, Cerjanec did...

9h ago

Drivers charged after school bus, SUV crash on Highway 11

Provincial police in Orillia have laid charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Sunday involving a school bus. Police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the highway between Line...

11h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in Brampton shooting, 2 suspects sought

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area...

8h ago

Canadians with mental illness who saw MAID as an option feel abandoned: 'They've left me with nothing'

TORONTO — Betrayed. Dehumanized. Devastated.  These are the words some Canadians use to describe how they feel about a special government committee recommending not to expand medical assistance in...

1m ago

Ajax MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

There is one less candidate in the running for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party after MPP Rob Cerjanec announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign. In a social media post, Cerjanec did...

9h ago

Drivers charged after school bus, SUV crash on Highway 11

Provincial police in Orillia have laid charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Sunday involving a school bus. Police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the highway between Line...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
1 man dead in Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton.

8h ago

0:42
Cooler air arrives as temperatures return to seasonal

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Monday as we return to more seasonal temperatures.

12h ago

2:51
Trump takes centre stage through 250th Independence day weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump put on a spectacle to ring in the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence. Karling Donoghue takes look at the speeches, fireworks and controversies that took place across Washington D.C. and beyond this 4th of July weekend.

13h ago

2:36
Funeral events continue for Iran's former supreme leader, no sign of his successor

The second day of funeral proceedings for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have wrapped up in Tehran. Karling Donoghue takes a look and explains why Khamenei's successor will most likely not be making an appearance.

13h ago

3:15
Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a suspect after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Mississauga. Alessandra Carneiro provides an update on the investigation.

8h ago

More Videos