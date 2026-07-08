Air Canada names Scandinavian Airlines head Anko Van der Werff as next CEO

Air Canada has named Scandinavian airlines head Anko Van Der Werff as the next CEO to take over Michael Rousseau.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2026 8:42 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 12:07 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada has named Scandinavian Airlines head Anko Van der Werff as the Canadian airline’s next chief executive.

The Montreal-based airline says Van der Werff will assume the job and join Air Canada’s board of directors by the end of January 2027.

Air Canada chair Vagn Sorensen said Van der Werff brings an exceptional breadth of international aviation experience and a proven 25-year track record.

“We are confident he will drive further value-creating growth and transformation while maintaining our commitment to disciplined capital allocation,” Sorensen said in a news release.

Van der Werff succeeds Michael Rousseau, who is set to retire effective Aug. 31 after 19 years with the airline and five as its CEO. Air Canada says that after Rousseau’s departure and for the transition period, the airline’s executive committee will report to the board of directors.

Before joining SAS in 2021, Van der Werff was chief executive of Avianca, a leading airline in Latin America. He also was chief commercial officer at Aeromexico and held senior leadership positions at Qatar Airways in addition to a number of management roles at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

As a native of the Netherlands, Air Canada says Van der Werff speaks Dutch and is also able to communicate in French and English, adding that he has also learned Spanish, Italian and Swedish at different levels over the course of his career.

Rousseau was widely criticized for his lack of ability to communicate in French and announced his retirement earlier this year after coming under fire for failing to deliver a video condolence message in French following a plane crash that killed two Air Canada Express pilots.

The four-minute condolence video posted online included only two words in the language — “bonjour” and “merci.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to release the video message only in English showed a “lack of judgment and lack of compassion” while Quebec Premier François Legault called the video disrespectful to the airline’s employees and its francophone customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police identify constable in training killed in crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has identified a constable in training (CIT) who was killed in a crash while travelling to the Ontario Police College in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday morning. Tyrone...

18m ago

FBI offers $50K reward for arrest of alleged North American crime boss linked to notorious Bishnoi gang

A federal warrant was issued on July 1, 2026, charging him with RICO conspiracy, extortion‑related conspiracy, and drug‑trafficking conspiracy.

1h ago

Markham psychologist charged after youth alleges sexual assault during appointment

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 61‑year‑old psychologist in Markham after a youth reported being sexually assaulted during an appointment late last month. Investigators say the incident...

2h ago

Suspected arson investigation ongoing after overnight Eglinton West fire; 8 residents displaced

Toronto police and fire officials are investigating an overnight blaze in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, where a fire inside a restaurant spread smoke through the building and damaged...

2h ago

Top Stories

Durham police identify constable in training killed in crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has identified a constable in training (CIT) who was killed in a crash while travelling to the Ontario Police College in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday morning. Tyrone...

18m ago

FBI offers $50K reward for arrest of alleged North American crime boss linked to notorious Bishnoi gang

A federal warrant was issued on July 1, 2026, charging him with RICO conspiracy, extortion‑related conspiracy, and drug‑trafficking conspiracy.

1h ago

Markham psychologist charged after youth alleges sexual assault during appointment

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 61‑year‑old psychologist in Markham after a youth reported being sexually assaulted during an appointment late last month. Investigators say the incident...

2h ago

Suspected arson investigation ongoing after overnight Eglinton West fire; 8 residents displaced

Toronto police and fire officials are investigating an overnight blaze in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, where a fire inside a restaurant spread smoke through the building and damaged...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Ontario constable-in-training killed, another critically injured in crash

The Durham Regional Police Service says one constable in training was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday morning.

1h ago

2:29
Suspected arson displaces families from Eglinton Ave. building

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after an overnight fire and explosion tore through a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, damaging two neighbouring businesses.

1h ago

1:58
Thunderstorms ahead in the GTA

Toronto's heat wave is expected to cool down as thunderstorms approach the GTA.

3h ago

2:55
Thunderstorm chances increase late in the week

Thunderstorms are in the forecast on Thursday but it's expected to clear in time for a beautiful weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:43
Preventing heat related animal tragedies

In an effort to prevent pet deaths due to heat exposure the Ontario SPCA is warning of the dangers AND asking owners to take a no hot pets pledge. Audra Brown with how an outing can turn to tragedy in just minutes.

17h ago

More Videos