Suspect arrested after repeated violence in Vancouver World Cup zone

Soccer fans celebrate on Granville St. while Canada plays Qatar in FIFA World Cup group B soccer action, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2026 11:58 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 12:18 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say a man suspected in several violent confrontations in the Granville Street pedestrian zone set up for the FIFA World Cup has been arrested.

Vancouver police say in a post on social media that a woman approached patrolling officers in the zone on Monday night, reporting a man had swung a fist in her direction.

Officers then tried approaching the man, who was seen trying to punch another woman before fleeing police.

The man was arrested after a foot chase and police say he has been charged with assault.

Investigators say the accused has been the subject of a number of complaints of “violence and confrontational behaviour” in the pedestrian zone in recent weeks.

The zone has been one of the most popular gathering places in Vancouver during the World Cup, prompting the city to extend its operations through to the Labour Day long weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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