Why is PM Carney putting a Conservative in the senate?

Prime Minister Mark Carney has made his first Senate appointments — including a sitting Conservative MP and the PM’s former principal secretary.

When Justin Trudeau became prime minister, he ended the practice of making partisan appointments to the Senate, kicking every Liberal senator out of his caucus, and creating an independent panel to make senate recommendations. But now, Carney seems to be going back to the old way of doing things — with a twist.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Eleanor Wand, a political reporter from the Hill Times, to discuss what the move by Carney might mean, what political choices might be being made, and what it all means about Carney’s approach to Parliament’s upper chamber.

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