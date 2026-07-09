Rising Taekwondo athlete making moves for Canada on the mat
Posted July 9, 2026 11:14 am.
Olivia Cicciarella just finished Grade 6, but is already making an impact on the mats for Canada on the world stage, representing the red and white against South Africa and preparing do the same for Worlds in Italy later this year.
Olivia Cicciarella
Olivia is not only a standout athlete and student, but also gives back to her community through fundraising and volunteering.
Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Olivia? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!