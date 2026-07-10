X-Copper legal firm says June data breach may have accessed personal information

The X-Copper location in Pickering is seen in this undated photo. XCOPPER/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 10, 2026 12:11 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 12:13 pm.

There has been a data breach involving a Canadian legal firm specializing in defending against traffic tickets and criminal charges.

X‑Copper Professional Corporation says that around June 8, 2026, its computer systems were hacked using compromised credentials and malware.

“Although the malware primarily restricted our access to internal data, the forensic evidence suggests that, before encryption, the actor may have accessed and removed files containing personal information,” read an email that was sent to potentially affected customers.

X-Copper says the personal information obtained included names, dates of birth, email and postal addresses, driver’s licence numbers, and legal matter details such as offence details, trial dates and case outcomes.

They did not specify how many people may have been affected by the breach.

“At this time, we have no evidence of actual misuse of the information. Nevertheless, we are issuing this notice so that you can take appropriate steps to safeguard your information,” said X-Copper.

The organization says an external forensic investigation is underway to determine the scope of the breach and they have implemented additional security measures to prevent a recurrence.

X-Copper is advising anyone who may have been affected by the breach to review their credit card and bank statements for any unauthorized activity as well periodically check their credit report for any unusual activity.

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