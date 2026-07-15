Vance says Trump administration ‘screwed up’ communications around Epstein files

Vice President JD Vance speaks about efforts to combat fraud during an event at the Wisconsin Air National Guard facility at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

By Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press,

Posted July 15, 2026 5:26 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2026 6:03 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President JD Vance says the Trump administration “absolutely” mishandled the communications surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

During a lengthy podcast interview with Joe Rogan released Wednesday, Vance pointed largely to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who infamously stated that an alleged “client list” of Epstein’s was “sitting on my desk right now.” Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was known for his wide web of connections to the world’s elite.

In addition to those comments, the Justice Department under Bondi had also offered conservative commentators and influencers binders that were called “The Epstein files: Phase 1″ and “Declassified.”

“I know Pam. I like Pam. I don’t think there was anything malicious going on,” Vance told Rogan. “I think Pam was trying to respond to the political moment. I think she overstated what we had and what we didn’t have.”

As a result, Vance said, Bondi was “roasted” publicly for it and led people to “mistrust” the administration’s transparency efforts on the Epstein files.

“We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did,” Vance said. “But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No.”

The controversy over the Epstein files dogged the administration for much of last year, with lawmakers eventually passing a measure that compelled the release of a massive trove of documents in the government’s possession related to its investigations of the disgraced financier. The Justice Department began releasing the documents in late December, which included photos, call logs, grand jury testimony and interview transcripts.

Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa tightens rules for immigration consultants, as clients remain skeptical  

Canada is overhauling the way immigration consultants are regulated, amid skepticism that the new rules taking effect today won’t do much to protect immigrants. Ottawa announced the regulations back...

3h ago

Teen receives maximum youth sentence in death of Pickering grandmother

An Oshawa judge has given the maximum youth sentence to a 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a beloved Pickering grandmother. During a hearing at an Oshawa courthouse Wednesday...

13m ago

Do masks help? What about air conditioning? What to know about wildfire smoke protection

TORONTO — Many parts of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, are under an Environment Canada air quality warning as smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario drift south.

3h ago

Toronto's air quality ranked among the worst in the world as heat and smoke trigger health warnings

Toronto faced another day of dangerous air quality and oppressive heat, with Environment Canada issuing an orange air‑quality warning Wednesday morning as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario continued...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa tightens rules for immigration consultants, as clients remain skeptical  

Canada is overhauling the way immigration consultants are regulated, amid skepticism that the new rules taking effect today won’t do much to protect immigrants. Ottawa announced the regulations back...

3h ago

Teen receives maximum youth sentence in death of Pickering grandmother

An Oshawa judge has given the maximum youth sentence to a 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a beloved Pickering grandmother. During a hearing at an Oshawa courthouse Wednesday...

13m ago

Do masks help? What about air conditioning? What to know about wildfire smoke protection

TORONTO — Many parts of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, are under an Environment Canada air quality warning as smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario drift south.

3h ago

Toronto's air quality ranked among the worst in the world as heat and smoke trigger health warnings

Toronto faced another day of dangerous air quality and oppressive heat, with Environment Canada issuing an orange air‑quality warning Wednesday morning as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario continued...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Air Quality warning issued as smoke from Ontario wildfires covers GTA

First the heat, now the smoke-filled haze. Wildfire smoke from Northwestern Ontario pushes its way into the GTA. Afua Baah has more on residents are coping and how you can protect your property from smoke damage.

1h ago

0:39
Taco Bell under investigation amid U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreaks

Taco Bell is under investigation amid U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreaks, the parasitic food-born illness that is known to cause intense stomach issues.

4h ago

0:48
WestJet flight attendants could strike next month if deal isn't reached

WestJet flight attendants have approved a strike mandate if the union doesn't reach a deal with the airline, allowing workers to potentially strike as early as August.

4h ago

1:15
Hamilton man arrested for child-exploitation of minors in the Philippines

Toronto police unveiled the results of a major child sexual abuse and exploitation investigation Wednesday morning, announcing the arrest of a 42-year-old man from Hamilton who faces more than 100 related charges.

7h ago

4:40
Northern Ontario wildfires prompt aid quality warnings across GTA

Toronto and the GTA is under an orange level air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario travels further south.

7h ago

More Videos