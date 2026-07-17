Ajax man charged with sexual assault in Whitby

A 33-year-old Ajax man is facing several charges after a woman claims she was sexually assaulted in Whitby.

Police in Durham Region say that just after 10 p.m. on July 13, the woman was leaving Iroquois Beach Park and was walking along the sand path that runs north-west toward Gordon Street when she was forced off the path into a tree line by an unknown man, who allegedly threatened her before sexually assaulting her.

“Following an extensive investigation by members of the Special Victims Unit, with the assistance of tips from the public, the suspect was identified,” police said in a release. “On Thursday, July 16, 2026, investigators with the Special Victims Unit located the suspect in Whitby and took him into custody without incident.”

Dwayne Horace Daley has been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats, robbery and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators say that at the time of the incident, Daley was bound by house arrest curfew conditions.