Toronto man arrested for allegedly robbing North York store with concealed ‘blunt object’

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a retail robbery investigation in North York.

Police were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive at around 11:45 a.m. on July 14 for a robbery at a store.

A man allegedly entered a store wearing a mask to hide his identity. He approached a person behind the store counter and allegedly demanded cash while holding a blunt object hidden under a towel pointed at the person’s shoulder.

The victim opened the cash register and the suspect allegedly took a quantity of cash and fled in a truck that was parked outside.

A police investigation ensued and the suspect was identified. On July 21, officers stopped the suspect while he was driving his vehicle and a search warrant was executed on the vehicle.

Officers recovered clothing allegedly worn during the robbery when the suspect was arrested.

Christophe Thompson, 35, of Toronto, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.