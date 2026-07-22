Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of robbing a passenger and threatening him with a knife on the subway last month.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. on June 6 to Warden Station in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area after reports of a robbery involving two unidentified suspects.

Investigators say the victim boarded a subway train at Kennedy Station, where two men — who remain unidentified — entered the same car. When the train arrived at Warden Station, police allege the suspects approached the victim from behind and stole his jewellery.

One of the suspects then threatened the victim with a knife, according to police. When the victim attempted to follow the pair, investigators say the suspects threatened to kill him. The victim was not physically injured.

The first suspect is described as male, 18–25 years old, with curly black hair, a moustache and goatee, last seen wearing a grey Nike zip‑up jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect is male, 18–25 years old, last seen wearing a grey “Hellstar Tour” hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.