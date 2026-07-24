Service adjustments on multiple GO Transit lines, UP Express this weekend

GO transit logo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 24, 2026 11:51 am.

If you are planning on using GO Transit this weekend to head in to or out of Toronto, make sure to check the schedules ahead of time as multiple lines will have service adjustments.

Starting with the Lakeshore West line, trains will be running every 30 minutes, departing from Union Station two minutes earlier than normal. The adjustments are due to construction happening at Exhibition Station for the Ontario Line subway.

There will be no trains running on the Barrie GO Line this weekend due to construction that will support the addition on a second track. GO buses will be replacing the train service from Allandale Waterfront GO and Highway 407.

Those who are traveling from Downsview Park or Union are encouraged to use the TTC.

On the Kitchener Line, construction is happening at the future St. Clair–Old Weston Station and Woodbine GO. During the closure, crews will also be doing work to support replacement of the Grand River bridge.

As a result, there will be no train service between Stratford and Mount Pleasent and Mount Dennis and Union Station. Trains will run between Mount Pleasent and Mount Dennis.

Buses will be replacing some services, stopping at Stratford or Kitchener GO going to the Highway 407 TTC stop. Those wanting to travel from Mount Dennis are being told to use TTC.

If someone is travelling from Kitchener, Guelph Central, Acton or Georgetown GO stations, they can take the regular GO bus routes 31 and 33 to connect to train service at Mount Pleasant GO.

If you are heading to the airport this weekend, buses will be your only option on the UP Express in order to support GO expansion work.

On Saturday, GO buses will run between Union Station bus terminal and Pearson Airport Terminal 1.

On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. the UP Express replacement buses will run between Highway 407 terminal and Pearson Airport Terminal 1 to accommodate the Gardiner Expressway closure for the Supertri Toronto.

After 2 p.m., the replacement buses will run again between Union and Pearson.

There will be no service from Bloor, Mount Dennis or Weston stations.

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