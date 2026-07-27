‘Cool opportunity’: Boy who nearly lost his feet to lawnmower finishes Toronto triathlon

Austin Byers, centre right, and Canadian Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk, right, SickKids hospital staff, celebrate crossing finish line together at Supertri Toronto 2026 in Toronto on Sunday July 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sandra Ezekwesili.

By Sandra Ezekwesili, The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2026 5:52 am.

Four years after a lawnmower accident nearly cost him both legs, 10-year-old Austin Byres crossed the finish line at Supertri Toronto on Sunday.

Byres ran the final stretch of the annual triathlon alongside Canadian Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk and members of the team from Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children that helped save both his legs and feet after the accident.

“It felt very good that I accomplished that,” Austin said moments after finishing. “I was looking forward to crossing the finish line with everyone else.”

In 2021, Austin suffered severe injuries to both legs and feet in the accident. He was airlifted to SickKids Hospital, where he faced serious complications, including the possibility of amputation, but doctors were able to save both of his feet.

Austin said he was thankful for the help he got at the hospital. 

Mislawchuk said running the final stretch with Austin afterward was one of the highlights of his day.

“When I got approached about it, I wanted to be part of it as soon as they mentioned it,” he said. “I remember telling everyone around me, ‘What a cool opportunity.’ Those don’t come around all the time.”

Austin’s parents and brother watched from behind the finish line as he came through.

“There was such pride watching him, and his smile, and his positive attitude through the entire process,” his mother, Erika Byres, said. 

His father, Kurt Byres, said the family hopes Austin’s example resonates beyond his own recovery.

“I’m really proud of Austin and all the perseverance that he showed us, and we really hope that he can show other kids that you can really do anything you can put your mind to,” he said.

Jack, Austin’s brother, echoed that sentiment. “I feel proud of him, to show that he can do anything no matter how hard it is,” he said.

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