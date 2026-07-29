Yonge-College intersection partially closed until mid-August for TTC work

Motorists who normally drive through Yonge and College streets will have to navigate around a partial closure at the intersection due to TTC track replacement.

The closure went into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to be in place until mid-August.

According to a City of Toronto release, vehicles won’t be able to travel northbound or southbound through the intersection but northbound right turns are permitted.

One eastbound lane will be open from Bay to Church streets, via College and Carlton streets.

Drivers won’t be able to travel westbound or make left turns.

The City says it is replacing the combined sewer and combined service lateral pipes on College Street from Yonge to Bay streets. The TTC is also updating the tracks on College Street/Carlton Street from Bay to Church streets.