Hamilton police identify victim in fatal weekend stabbing

Hamilton police have identified a man who died in hospital after he was stabbed and found on a sidewalk early Sunday.

Officers said they were called to Main Street West near Frid Street and Highway 403 at around 2:30 a.m., after a man was found with stab wounds by a taxi driver.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Zenin Roussel, 21, of Hamilton.

“The victim’s family has been notified and has asked for privacy as they grieve this tragic loss,” a Hamilton police release states.

“Investigators have determined that Zenin and the suspects were at King Street Billiards before the incident. After the establishment closed, an altercation occurred outside on King Street West.”

Police say Zenin was found less than a kilometre from where the altercation occurred.

No suspect information has been released at the point.

With files from Nick Westoll