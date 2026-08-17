How do we stop antisemitism on university campuses?

A new report commissioned by the federal government says antisemitism is a systemic problem on university and college campuses, adding post-secondary institutions have failed to address the problem. It finds more than 95 per cent of Jewish students say they saw or experienced antisemitism last year, with nearly 18 per cent of those incidents being from a faculty member. Overall, 70 per cent of those Jewish students surveyed believe their school simply doesn’t take antisemitism seriously.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with the study’s lead author, Dr. Jack Jedwab, president and CEO of the Association for Canadian Studies and Metropolis Institute, about the findings, where the resurgence is coming from, what can be done to address the findings, and more.

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