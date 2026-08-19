Tempo eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Mystics

Kiki Iriafen had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Toronto Tempo 93-82 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight home victory.

Austin secured her 16th double-double of the season and Iriafen notched her 15th as Washington outrebounded Toronto 43-27. Iriafen shot 8 of 12 from the field.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Washington (21-14). Sonia Citron had 13 points and six assists. The Mystics scored 38 points in the paint, nearly missing their 12th straight game with 40-plus.

With the Tempo’s top three scorers — Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and Nyara Sabally — sitting out the second game of a back-to-back, Kiki Rice led Toronto (10-25) with 19 points. Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and eight rebounds as the expansion Tempo lost their 12th straight.

The Tempo were also officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Washington began the second quarter with a 12-0 run to go ahead 37-24 as the Tempo missed their first five shots. The Mystics outscored Toronto 22-9 in the second for a 47-33 lead at the break.

Onyenwere made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to extend Washington’s lead to 60-42 midway through the third.