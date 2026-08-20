Blue Jays’ Brett Bateman exits game vs. Rays with hamstring tightness

Outfielder Brett Bateman was forced to exit early against the Tampa Bay Rays with right hamstring tightness, the team announced. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted August 20, 2026 5:48 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2026 5:53 am.

The injury bug bit the Toronto Blue Jays again on Wednesday.

Outfielder Brett Bateman was forced to exit early against the Tampa Bay Rays with right hamstring tightness, the team announced.

Bateman appeared to suffer the injury running to first base in the top of the third inning. After grounding out to end the inning, Bateman grabbed the back of his right leg before making his way to the dugout.

He was replaced by Myles Straw in his next at-bat in the top of the fifth.

After the team’s loss, manager John Schneider said he didn’t think it was a serious injury and added he hoped Bateman could play in the series finale on Thursday.

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He said Bateman will get an MRI on Thursday morning to ensure there is no significant damage.

Any long-term absence for Bateman would be a big blow for the Blue Jays, as the 24-year-old outfielder has provided a nice boost to the team since he was acquired in the trade that sent Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Bateman made his MLB debut with Toronto on Aug. 7, and entered Wednesday’s game slashing .283/.326/.327 over his first 10 games.

He’s also proven to be an above-average defender in his brief MLB stint.

If Bateman is forced to miss any time, recent call-up Daz Cameron could see more playing time in the outfield.

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