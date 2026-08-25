3 arrested for trafficking Adderall, cocaine, other drugs in Bowmanville: Durham police

Three people have been charged with multiple drug trafficking offences after Durham Regional Police investigators say they found a large quantity of numerous drugs in a Bowmanville home.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 21 and found and seized large amounts of Adderall, Percocet, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA, GHB, mushrooms and cannabis.

Dennis Osaka Grant, 46, from Clarington; Ashley Oswald, 40, from Whitby; and Jennifer Thomsen, 57, from Whitby, are facing more than 40 charges between them related to possession of drugs for the purposes of selling and trafficking.

Oswald was released on an undertaking while Grant and Thomsen were held for a bail hearing.