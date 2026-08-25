3 arrested for trafficking Adderall, cocaine, other drugs in Bowmanville: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 25, 2026 2:33 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 2:08 pm.

Three people have been charged with multiple drug trafficking offences after Durham Regional Police investigators say they found a large quantity of numerous drugs in a Bowmanville home.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 21 and found and seized large amounts of Adderall, Percocet, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA, GHB, mushrooms and cannabis.

Dennis Osaka Grant, 46, from Clarington; Ashley Oswald, 40, from Whitby; and Jennifer Thomsen, 57, from Whitby, are facing more than 40 charges between them related to possession of drugs for the purposes of selling and trafficking.

Oswald was released on an undertaking while Grant and Thomsen were held for a bail hearing.

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