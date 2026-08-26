What the Canada-U.S. trade war will cost you

When announcing Canada’s withdrawal from U.S. trade talks, Prime Minister Mark Carney admitted that both Canadians and Americans will feel the hurt in their pockets.

Both countries have announced tariffs on a wide variety of goods, including toilet paper, feathers, fish and more. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that Canada will also be providing up to $7.5 billion in relief for Canadian workers and businesses.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Trevor Tombe, professor and director of fiscal and economic policy at The School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary. They discuss which goods are getting hit with tariffs, and just how hard our tariffs will hurt American industries.