York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested and charged a practioner with sexual assault following an alleged incident during an acupuncture appointment in Richmond Hill.

Authorities said the victim was at the appointment on Aug. 30 in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Bayview Avenue when they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

A day later, on Aug. 31, police arrested Jianji Li, 61, of Richmond Hill. He was charged with sexual assault.

YRP have released his photo as they believe there could be additional victims.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.