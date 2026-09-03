Toronto police have arrested a man accused of carrying out two hate‑motivated assaults targeting Sikh victims in separate incidents near the city’s waterfront and Union Station.

Investigators say the first incident happened on Aug. 29 around 10:40 p.m., when officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the Queens Quay West and Lower Spadina Avenue area.

It’s alleged the suspect approached two people in an unprovoked interaction, made anti‑Sikh utterances and racial slurs, and then attacked the victims with a weapon. One victim was stabbed in the leg and suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Police later determined the same suspect was involved in a separate confrontation about an hour earlier near Union Station, where he allegedly brandished a knife and repeated similar anti‑Sikh slurs toward another victim. That person was not injured.

On Sept. 1, Lakshitha Arakmullage, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including offence motivated by hatred (assault causing bodily harm), five counts of offence motivated by hatred (assault with a weapon), two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service.