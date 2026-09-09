Oshawa funeral home destroyed by fire deemed suspicious, police say

Firefighters and emergency response crews can be seen at the McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam funeral home in Oshawa early Monday. ROGERS TV

By Patricia D'Cunha and Nick Westoll

Posted September 9, 2026 8:20 am.

A fire at a funeral home in downtown Oshawa earlier this week has been deemed suspicious, Durham Regional Police (DRPS) investigators say.

Oshawa Fire Services said they were called to Mcintosh-Anderson Funeral Home on King Street East near Ritson Road South just before 4 a.m. by paramedics who smelled smoke in the general area. By the time firefighters arrived, officials said there was an active fire.

Fire officials said crews had to tear down the building to ensure the safety of the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but in an update on Wednesday, police said, “At this time, it is believed the fire started under suspicious circumstances.”

Following the fire, the funeral home posted a statement on its website saying the “safety and well-being of our families, staff, and community remain our highest priority.”

The notice said staff with Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery are helping with responding to questions and concerns.

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