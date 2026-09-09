Rogers Stadium damage report sent to City of Toronto as clock ticks down to AC/DC show

Torn seating was left in the devastation after a storm tore through Rogers Stadium. Shauna Hunt is surveying the damage in Downsview.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2026 12:28 pm.

Toronto officials say the city has received an engineering report from the owners of Rogers Stadium assessing damage to the venue after last week’s storm.

The city did not share details of the report’s finding but says it will continue to work with the stadium owner “throughout this process.” 

“The City of Toronto has received the engineering report under the September 3 Order to Remedy Unsafe Building, which requires the property owner to retain a professional engineer to assess the damage, determine the remedial action and oversee it through its completion,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to CityNews. “For scheduling updates regarding upcoming concerts at Rogers Stadium, please contact Live Nation.”

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An unsafe building order was issued by the city after major thunderstorms wreaked havoc on the temporary stadium, collapsing parts of its north grandstands.

The order required Live Nation to submit an engineering report by no later than Tuesday identifying the damage, remedial measures and a schedule for the required work.

The damage has put in jeopardy the venue’s final show of the season next week, when rockers AC/DC are expected to play a sold-out concert.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Collapsed stadium seating is seen at Rogers Stadium after a storm blew through Toronto, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press
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